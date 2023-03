By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won in his Polling Unit 006, Ward E3, Eiyekole, Lagos Island in a landslide victory.

The result shows:

GOVERNORSHIP:

APC – 121

PDP – 01

LP – 02

Accord – 02

ASSEMBLY:

APC – 120

PDP – 03

LP – 02

Accord – 01