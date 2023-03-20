Just in: PDP’s Mutfwang wins Plateau guber race

Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Returning Officer for Plateau State, Professor Idris Amali has declared Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as the governor -elect in Plateau State.

Mutfwang scored 525,299 to beat his closest rival, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 481,370.

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP came third having scored 60,310.

Meanwhile, the celebration has erupted in the Jos/Bukuru metropolis and the hinterlands.