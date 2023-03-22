Just in: PDP wins Obingwa LGA in Abia



…As Otti set to be declared gov- elect

…PDP – 7,962, LP – 3,776

By Steve Oko

At last the much controversial Obingwa results have been declared. Collation Officer, Chimaroke Onyebuchi who declared the result said Obingwa had a total of 157,390 registered voters.

He gave the number of accredited voters as 27,664.

According to him, the total number of valid votes was 20,000 while 510 votes were invalid.

The total votes cast was 20,510.

According to him, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okey Ahiwe

PDP – 9,962

LP- 3,776

YPP – 3,101

APGA- 1,445

A: 187

AA- 12

With this, the speculation that Obingwa gave PDP 108,000 votes has been laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the stage is now set for Dr Alex Otti of Labour Party who has maintained a comfortable lead to be declared winner of the contest having polled the highest number of votes.