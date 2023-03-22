Home » 2023 elections » Just in: PDP wins Obingwa LGA in Abia
2023 elections

March 22, 2023

Just in: PDP wins Obingwa LGA in Abia


As Otti set to be declared gov- elect

PDP – 7,962, LP – 3,776

By Steve Oko

At last the much controversial Obingwa results have been declared. Collation Officer, Chimaroke Onyebuchi who declared the result said Obingwa had a total of 157,390 registered voters.

He gave the number of accredited voters as 27,664.

According to him, the total number of valid votes was 20,000 while 510 votes were invalid.

The total votes cast was 20,510.

According to him, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okey Ahiwe

PDP – 9,962
LP- 3,776
YPP – 3,101
APGA- 1,445
A: 187
AA- 12

With this, the speculation that Obingwa gave PDP 108,000 votes has been laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the stage is now set for Dr Alex Otti of Labour Party who has maintained a comfortable lead to be declared winner of the contest having polled the highest number of votes.

