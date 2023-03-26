Just in: Oyo Assembly Speaker loses mum

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The mother of the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, Chief Mrs Justina Iyabo Ogundoyin is dead.

Mrs Ogundoyin, aged 63 died on Sunday evening during a brief illness.

She was the fourth wife of the late Eruwa born philanthropist and business Mogul, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin.

Chief (Mrs) Ogundoyin is survived by four children, Adesoji, Adebo (Oyo State Speaker), Adetoye and Aderemi.

The deceased was until her death the Iyaloja General of Ibarapaland.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin has described the death of his mother as devasting and shocking.

“My mum just bid farewell to this sinful world. This is really painful and nothing can be more painful than this to me and my entire family.”

“She was a good mum to everyone of us and she was a good person to so many people. We have lost our jewel of inestimable value.”

“To me there are no words to explain the grief and sorrow I am feeling at the moment. We will forever cherish the fond memories we had with her . She was the best mother anyone could have.”

The speaker said his entire family has lost a great pillar of support and a loving and caring woman who sacrificed everything for the success and growth of her children and everyone around her.

“The loss of a mother is huge and heartbreaking and this is the condition we are in presently. May the Lord repose her soul and grant her eternal rest. May God watch over everyone of us she left behind,” Adebo Ogundoyin prayed.