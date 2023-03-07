Just in: Nollywood actor, Fadeyi Oloro dies at 66

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, aka Fadeyi Oloro, is dead. He died at the age of 66 on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Born September 15, 1957, rose to prominence during the 80s and late 90s for his trademarked herbalist character.

Confirming his death via his verified Instagram, Bayegun Oluwatoyin aka Woli Arole, opined: “So happy I reached out to you sir, so happy we played our part, so happy we laughed together, so happy we were able to show our support.

“Rest in Peace the Legend “Fadeyi Oloro”. Let’s check up on people when dey are alive, Let’s show love when people can feel, Let’s help when it can be seen”.