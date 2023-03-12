Just in: Nigeria’s first female senator, Franca Afegbua is dead

Nigeria’s first female senator, Franca Afegbua is dead. She died on Sunday.

Disclosing this in statement, Afegbua’s family said: “The Afegbua family of Edo state has confirmed the demise of the first woman senator in Nigeria, Senator Franca Afegbua, whose sad event occurred this morning, Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“She combined beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria. Funeral details will be announced by the family soon,” the family said.