Just In: INEC declares PDP’s Mbah Enugu gov-elect

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has won the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He scored 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes.

Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 17,983 while Chief Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 14,575 votes to come a distant third and fourth respectively.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe declared Mbah the winner, Wednesday evening, at the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Enugu, the Enugu State capita, 48 hours after INEC suspended the exercise in the state.

Before the announcement, Prof. Iwe had said he was requested to come to Enugu because the commission had concluded the review of the results of Nkanu East and Nsukka LGs, which were under contention.

He said: “We have come back to conclude the collation of results.

“We received some petitions, particularly against Nsukka and Nkanu East LGs and these things were taken to Abuja for resolution.

“The petition against Nsukka was overruled. That means whatever anybody had against Nsukka was not substantiated.”