Just in: Gunmen kidnap Accord’s Rivers Assembly candidate

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Accord Party candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni sin Local Government Area Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly for the March 18 election, Chukwudi Ogbonna.

Vanguard gathered that Ogbonna was reportedly kidnaped while driving in his car at Rumuigbo, near Port Harcourt on Monday night.

The gunmen forced him to stop and whisked him away with his car.

Ogbonna’s cousin, Ifeaka Nwakiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday morning.

He said: “They took him away with his Mercedes car. We have reported the matter at the Kala Police station.”

Details later…