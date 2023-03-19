Just in: Governor Inuwa Yahaya wins Gombe Guber election

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election held on Saturday has emerged victorious having won majority of the votes cast across the 11 local government areas of the state.

Declaring the winner on Sunday, the State collation Officer of the election and the vice chancellor of federal university Gashua, Professor Maimuna Waziri said Inuwa has scored a total of 342, 821 votes to get re-elected as governor of the state.

She added that his closest opponent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mohammed Barde has scored a total of 233, 131 votes while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Khamisu Mailantarki polled 19, 861 votes.