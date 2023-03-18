Just in: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour defeated with 11 votes in own Polling Unit

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, GRV, has lost his polling unit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos at the governorship poll.

Rhodes-Vivour voted at polling unit 045, Oshifila, Ikeja on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu polled 29 votes to defeated the LP’s governorship candidate, who scored 18 votes. Jide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got one vote.

In another polling unit on Oshofila Street, unit 022, Sanwo-Olu polled 46 votes defeat Rhodes-Vivour, who garnered 42 votes, while Jandor got five votes.

In polling unit 005, Ikeja, Under Bridge, APC polled 108 votes to beat Labour Party, which scored 11 votes and PDP, three votes.

See results below:

Polling Unit 045, Oshofila, Ikeja

APC-29

LP-18

PDP-1

Polling Unit 022, Oshofila, Ikeja

APC-46

LP-42

PDP-5

Polling Unit 005, Ikeja

APC-108

LP-11

PDP-3