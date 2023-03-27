Journalists Training: JIFORM, German embassy mull partnership

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Indication has emerged that the German embassy in Nigeria and the Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) would soon actualise a training programme for journalists on migration and economic issues.

A statement from the Secretariat of the JIFORM confirmed the development on Monday.

Last week, the duo of Dr Ajibola Abayomi, the president of the JIFORM and another member of the organization, Mrs Yemisi Izuora was received by Gerald Wolf, the Deputy Consul General and Elle Ogunsanya, the programme Coordinator at the Lagos consulate of the embassy during which the JIFORM delegation requested for collaboration on the training of journalists on migration matters.

At the parley, Ajibola admonished the embassy to work with the JIFORM to further drive the campaign against irregular migration, human trafficking and other migration menaces.

“While we agree that migration is not a crime, the message must be clear that it must not be abused by anyone due to inadequate information on the choice they make. We are appalled by the cases of repatriation of thousands of migrants from Germany and other countries involving Nigerians.

“We are convinced that we can do better with quality information for the purpose of enlightening the public and this can be achieved with capacity building for the media practitioners to engage stakeholders on the way out. Journalists also need to be exposed to better management of migrant information geared towards economic development for the good of all.

“The JIFORM is open to collaboration with various institutions to ensure that migrant matters from the point of safe, regular and orderly migration become a win-win situation for all countries. On this, we seek your support to continue to empower journalists in Nigeria as we look forward to having the second edition of the JIFORM intercontinental migration summit hosted in Germany later this year” he said.

Responding, Gerald said his office would welcome a proposal to actualise a workshop for journalists and take steps to ensure its success when approved.

He added that the German government has a series of opportunities for skilled and qualified migrants from Nigeria especially in education and those who are qualified as teachers.

The Deputy Consul while wishing the JIFORM well on its desire to stage a migration summit in Germany said his office was looking forward to also liaising with other German organizations in Nigeria to be part of interaction with the media during the proposed training programme.

The JIFORM founded in 2019 in Lagos comprises over 300 journalists covering migration across the continents. The body has facilitated a series of local and international capacity building and training programmes for journalists and other stakeholders over the years.

These included the initiation of the annual global migration conference with the 3rd edition held in Toronto, Canada in 2022. The JIFORM in partnership with Nekotech Centre of Excellence pioneered the African Migration summit in Ghana in 2021 and organised the West African Media Migration Summit in Togo in the same year.

Apart from these, the JIFORM in collaboration with the City University, New York City in Brooklyn between November 2-4, 2022 held the inaugural intercontinental migration summit and has equally put in place an annual national migration summit which berth in Lagos on February 9 to serve as a retreat for journalists and stakeholder on migration matters in Nigeria.