ISWAP fighters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Islamic State of West Africa Province ( ISWAP) suffered another devastating loss of its top leadership and foot soldiers at Kusuma, Jibularam and Kwalaram in the North East of Marte local government area in Borno after multiple airstrikes conducted by a joint military task force.

The intelligence-led aerial and ground coordinated operation launched by the Nigerian Army troops of Sector 3 MNJTF, Operation Hadin Kai and the Special Forces of Sector 4 Multinational Joint Task Force ( MNJTF) the Niger Republic, targeted the jihadist group’s strategic human and material capacity on March 15, 2023. Multiple Sources including Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region have been revealed.

Sources told Vanguard that “damage assessment confirmed the successful operation led to the elimination of more than 70 fighters, including high-ranking insurgents’ commanders, foot soldiers and Hisbah police from the ISWAP faction.”

An Intelligence Source told Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region that several vehicles, motorcycles as well as weapons were destroyed during the airstrikes.

The attack also triggered the massive displacement of the fighters with hundreds of them scampering for safety in safe locations within Marte’s general area of operations.