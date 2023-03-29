Johnbull wins Pitstop first criterium in 2023

By Dickson Omobola

Mr. David Johnbull, Sunday, emerged winner of Pitstop Lagos Criterium after a battle of nerves with 60 participants.

Johnbull, who celebrated his victory with a bright smile at the end of the 42km, 15 laps cycling race held at Dolphin road, Ikoyi, put up a thrilling performance before the audience.

Johnbull, who pedaled up and down the flat road, dazzled spectators with his dexterity and grit.

“I feel excited, thanks to my teammates who made the victory possible. I have been riding for seven years.

“If I am not mistaken, this is my eleventh victory. Last month, I was in Cape Town for the Cape Town Cycle Tour. I say thank you to Access Bank, Craneburg Construction and Ilubirin for making this successful. It is our first criterium in 2023. We didn’t have one in previous months because we were in Rwanda and South Africa.

“By God’s grace, I will have the opportunity to represent Nigeria. Though there are some conflicts going on in that regard, efforts are being made to accomplish representing our country,” he said.

Founder, Pitstop Lagos, Aminadab Adegboro, commended him on the victory, saying he is talented.

She added that the situation in the country has not helped him and his colleagues to make progress in their career.

Her words: “This is our first criterium of the year. We were meant to have the grand finale at the end of last year, even though it is a monthly affair. Unfortunately, we lost one of our members, so we suspended all events for a while. We are happy to be launching it again this year.

“This criterium usually holds the last Sunday of every month. It is a closed race and usually among our ride marshals only for now. At Pitstop Cycling Foundation, we have engaged Ride Marshals who are athletes that have come together from different states and are gainfully employed by the Pitstop Community. We support them to do what they love and also earn a living from it.

“They get paid monthly. Thanks to all our Sponsors who have made this possible.. Access Bank, Ilubirin and Craneburg Construction. It is our way of giving back to society and strengthening the grassroots of cycling that has brought so much joy and togetherness.”

“The first position of today’s race goes home with 150,000 Naira; the second position goes home with 120,000 Naira; the third position goes with 100,000 Naira; fourth 80,000 Naira; and the fifth position goes home with 50,000 Naira.

“Johnbull won the first position, Edward Wonder (second), Abideen Odebiyi (third), Asiribo Olalekan (fourth), Ayo Tinubu Dada (fifth).”

She said there is also the Pitstop Academy, which is under the Pitstop Cycling Foundation, noting that it was founded to encourage young ones to learn cycling early.

“It is our way of teaching them about recreational sports, like they say “catch them young” It keeps them busy and will definitely keep them off the streets,” she said.

Adding that: “We have 35 Ride Marshals, 2 Bicycle Technicians and 5 SAG Vehicle Drivers that we pay every month. They are gainfully employed and under contract. They do have the right to invite their friends for our race. If you get invited, then definitely you will be part of it. For today, we had about 60 participants. Among them are recreational cyclists who have their own jobs but enjoy cycling.

“The winner is very strong, there are a lot of them that are very strong. Unfortunately, the situation in the country has not really helped them to progress in the career they have chosen. It is one of the reasons we started the Pitstop Community because we are just trying to support and build them. You never know who will identify them and realise how talented they are. Cycling teaches them all the skills they need in life to be better humans.”