Jet Systems relishes Nigeria’s EV company award, speaks on future plans

By Willie Samson

PROMOTER of Jet Systems Automobile Industries Limited, which manufactures electric buses in Nigeria, is excited about its recent recognition as the Electric Vehicle Company of the Year,” an award presented to the firm by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA.

It said the award was in recognition of the firm’s commitment to Nigeria’s electric mobility future and a challenge to do more for the development of the auto industry. Its Director of Sales and Marketing, Sanjay Rupani, said this in a statement, just as he spoke on new products being planned by the company as well as its expectations from the government.

He said, “We are delighted to have received the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) award. We interpret this recognition as a challenge to accomplish more in terms of development and innovation.” The director also disclosed that Jet Systems has set out ambitious plans for the years to come to ensure the transformation in the E-mobility space is intensified across Nigeria. Part of these plans, according to him, is to promote the adoption of e-mobility in Nigeria and educate the public on electric vehicles (EVs). He said, “We will also encourage relevant stakeholders, such as governments at various levels, financiers, investors, the general public, and the other assemblers, to come together and develop the policies that will promote the systems.

“Jet Systems Automobile Industries Limited also plans to introduce more products that will meet different needs of mobility options at a budget-friendly price, in addition to innovating to provide energy solutions as it relates to electric vehicles.”

Rupani identified the target audience of Jet Electric Vehicles in the country to include all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of government, corporate entities, schools, transport companies, and other logistics support providers.

He expressed hope that some of the impediments to vehicle electrification in Nigeria, such as the lack of an adequate electric power source, high acquisition costs, lack of government initiatives to encourage and promote the adoption of EVs, and inadequate charging infrastructure, would be addressed.