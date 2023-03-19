Jaydreamz thrills fans with new song, “Unruly”

….Announces upcoming EP release

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Alalade Ololade Uthman better known as Jaydreamz is making waves with his latest release, “Unruly,” and has announced plans to drop an EP later this year.

“Unruly,” which was released on March 3rd, showcases Jaydreamz’s unique blend of Afrobeats and is already receiving widespread critical acclaim. The track features infectious catchy hooks, and Jaydreamz’s smooth vocals, making it the perfect anthem for anyone who desires to get their groove on .

Speaking about his creative process Jaydreamz said: “My creative process is never forced , I always have enough time to listen, assimilate and put down how I feel in my lyrics and melody”

On what inspired the title “Unruly”, he said: “I was listening to some beats on YouTube that I loved .I had to reach out to the producer and got the full instrumental, basically. The beat inspired the song”.

Asked how he stands out as an artiste, he said:”I see myself as someone who is unique. Though it may take time, but surely my impact will be felt soon. I believe”.

Fans can expect more of the same from Jaydreamz’s upcoming EP, which is set to drop later this year. The as-yet-untitled project will feature a mix of Afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop, showcasing Jaydreamz’s versatility as an artiste.

“I’m really excited about this EP,” said Jaydreamz. “I’ve been working on it for a while now, and I think it’s some of my best work yet. There’s something for everyone on there, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

On the themes the EP will convey, Jaydreamz said it doesn’t have a particular message.

“I actually don’t have a particular message, because I can actually decide to pass as much messages as I possibly can through my music”.

With “Unruly” already making waves and the EP set to drop later this year, 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Jaydreamz. Fans can keep up with all the latest news and updates on his social media channels.

“Unruly” is available now on all major streaming platforms.