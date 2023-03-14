Japanese Star Panthalassa looking for more major glory in Dubai World Cup

It has been an excellent year so far for Japanese star thoroughbred Panthalassa as he won the richest race in the world in February when he landed the Saudi Cup in Riyadh. He now heads to the UAE to take part in the Dubai World Cup.

Only one Japanese horse in history has won the feature race of the Dubai World Cup Carnival. In 2011 Victoire Pisa gave trainer Katsuhiko Sumii a famous win for horse racing in Japan. Panthalassa has shown he can compete with the best middle-distance dirt horses in the world heading into this year’s renewal.

Panthalassa Among Market Leaders for Lucrative Dirt Contest

The Riyadh winner is priced at +800 in the betting on horse racing for the 2023 Dubai World Cup. It will be just his second appearance on dirt, as before his appearance in the Saudi Cup, all 15 of his previous races had come on turf. Happy Birthday, PANTHALASSA!#パンサラッサ 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WXTx6LX0Gd Related News Polls: Desist from ethnic violence, coalition tells Nigerians

Delta PDP guber candidate, Oborevwori escapes assassination

Three killed, houses razed as Benue youths clash over electricity outage March 1, 2023

Panthalassa made a name for himself on the international stage on Dubai World Cup Night in 2022. He dead-heated for first place in the Dubai Turf along with British-trained horse Lord North. The Japanese horse led for most of that race but he was just joined on the finish line by the multiple Group One winner.

The six-year-old is very familiar with the 1m2f distance he will encounter at Meydan Racecourse. He has been successful over that trip twice in his career, including in the Group Three Fukushima Kinen in Japan.

Country Grammer – The One Panthalassa Will Need to Beat

Defending champion Country Grammer is set to return to the Dubai World Cup where his connections will be hoping he can reverse the form with Panthalassa. The American-trained horse chased home the Saudi Cup winner at Riyadh, finishing less than a length behind him. Country Grammer wins the Dubai World Cup! 🥇



A fourth win in the race for Frankie Dettori 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LfFfjIpvXS— Racing Post (@RacingPost) March 26, 2022

Bob Baffert’s runner won the biggest prize of his career when he was successful in the 2022 Dubai World Cup. He continued his country’s excellent record in the race. His victory was an upset, as Life Is Good went into that contest as the red-hot favorite, but his stamina let him down in the final couple of furlongs.

Country Grammer returned to action in the San Antonio Stakes in December after a couple of months off. He won the Grade Two contest at Santa Anita in emphatic style by just over four lengths under the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Only one horse in history has won the Dubai World Cup more than once. Thunder Snow scored in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019 for trainer Saeed bin Suroor. Baffert, a four-time winner of the race, will be hoping his six-year-old can replicate that.

Dettori is in the final year of his career now, so this will be his last chance to win a record fifth Dubai World Cup as a jockey. He currently shares the record with American Jerry Bailey. The Italian has formed an excellent partnership with Country Grammer, so he will be very familiar with him when he jumps into the saddle.

The 2023 Dubai World Cup is one of nine races taking place on Dubai World Cup Night. With over $25 million in prize money, it is the richest meeting of the year on the international horse racing calendar.