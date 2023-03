By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos Governoship candidate Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, defeated the incumbent state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his Polling Unit in Irewe, Ishagira hometown, Ojo area of the state.

Jandor polled 116, while Sanwo-Olu polled 90 votes.