James Welch Old boys hold AGM Thursday

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – James Welch Grammar school Old Boys Association, Emevor will on Thursday commence it’s Annual General Meeting with a NEC/Pre AGM meeting at Bishop’s Court, Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by its President, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (Rtd.) and Secretary, Prince Joshua Uweye.

According to him, the NEC/Pre-AGM will be hosted by Home Branch, assisted by Warri & Ughelli Branches on Thursday 30th March, 2023 at 11.00am.

He added that the Annual General Meeting will be hosted by the NEC at School Chapel, JWGS, Emevor, Isoko-North Local Government Area, Delta State on Friday 31st March, 2023 at 11.00am.