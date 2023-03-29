Jack-Rich hails Tinubu at 71, tasks him on nation building

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack-Rich, has described Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a selfless, genuine and positive-minded statesman with passion for growth, progress and development of Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of Tinubu at his 71st birthday anniversary, Jack-Rich who was the APC Presidential Campaign Council vice chairman fundraising committee stressed that the President-elect is a firm advocate of democracy.

He noted that Tinubu’s antecedents in the struggle for democratic process in Nigeria and beyond are highly commendable and worthy of emulation by leaders across the globe.

In the goodwill message to the president-elect which he personally signed, Jack-Rich an oil tycoon applauded Tinubu’s giant strides in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy and good governance at all levels.

He said: “I felicitate with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 71. As a well respected public servant, Tinubu has consistently earned the goodwill of the people, regardless of party affiliation in view of his accomplishments in various leadership positions.

“Tinubu’s victory in the just concluded Presidential election is indeed another testament to his popularity among Nigerians”, he said.”

He also wished the incoming president a successful administration that would usher in prosperity for all Nigerians.