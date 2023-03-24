IWS Nigeria elects Izabella Abia-Okon as 66th President

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

International Women’s Society, IWS Nigeria, has elected Hungarian-born Mrs Izabella Abia-Okon as its 66th President.

Izabella Abia-Okon took the baton from Ifeoma Monye, the 65th President to continue from where she stopped.

In a remarkable afternoon event tagged “IWS Renaissance 2023”, the nation’s oldest indigenous charity organization announced Abia-Okon, as the new president who will paddle the affairs of the Society for another tenure.

Abia-Okon, a director at the Nigerian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, Ikoyi, Lagos, brings to the table, over 30 years leadership experience serving in various capacities and organizations, with a wealth of wisdom in managing a business set-up involving Hungary and Nigeria; for the purpose of developing awareness of Hungary and its vast English university programmes.

The prestigious position of being IWS Nigeria’s President this year, affords IWS charity programmes the benefit of more international presence and support.

The Investiture which was held last Tuesday was chaired by Prince (Dr.) Senator Lanre Tejuoso, long time business partner of Mrs. Abia-Okon.

IWS Nigeria also inaugurated a 20-woman strong Executive Committee for the 2023/24 service year. Exco Members invested at the event were Mrs Olabisi Alokolaro(VP), Mrs Ifeoma Monye(Immediate Past President), Mrs Nkoli Obi-Ogbolu( Past President & Ex-officio), Mrs Ibiwunmi Akinnola(Chairperson Social Services), Dr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Nwokedi( Newsletter Editor), Mrs Funmi Osibo( Chairperson, Scholarship), Chief (Mrs.) Victoria Akpan( Chairperson, IWS Skills Centre), and Mrs Seun Rasaki(Hospitality Secretary)

The ceremony was well attended by members, prospective members and Trustees of IWS Nigeria headed by the still bubbling 95-year old Chief (Mrs.) Funke Arthur-Worrey, herself a former president of the association.

Abia-Okon is married, with 2 adult children, to Dr. David Abia-Okon, a medical doctor from Akwa-Ibom State whom she met in Hungary as a student.