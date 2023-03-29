IWM: Risevest preaches gender inclusion, equity, equality

From L to R, Eneyi head of Marketing, Cherish Uwandu, Cherish’s mum and Tony Odiba Co-founder, CEO of Rise

In today’s world, it has become even more critical to support women in respective communities. However, everyone has been advised to support women as much as they could. This is coming at a time the world celebrates International Women’s Month.

Risevest a well-known platform that curates dollar denominated investments for Africans across real estate, US Stocks, Fixed Income and more, Wednesday sued for gender inclusion, equity and equality.

This it said would help immensely to the growth and development of the world.

With this year’s theme tagged ‘EmbraceEquity’ the campaign is focused on raising awareness on the need for equity for women and why equality is never enough.

However, Risevest, understands that gender equity and inclusion are crucial to building a more equitable future, which is why they have made it a priority to champion these values in everything they do.

Disclosing this when contacted Eneyi Obi, Head of Marketing, opined that Rise is surrounded by smart and amazing women who contribute immensely to the company’s growth.

He noted that if there are many women within the company, how much more outside there? Especially those in secondary and tertiary institutions with little to no opportunities to show the world the stuff they’re made of or develop themselves to be better. “This was when we realised we needed to do more”.

His words: “So as part of our commitment to supporting women and girls and contributing towards an inclusive society, we reached out to Mrs. Olagbaju, the Managing Partner of Abigail St. Johns Advising and Formation Services for a partnership to sponsor the SATs and preparatory costs of two students to complete their undergraduate degree in the US.

“Mrs. Olagbaju sent in a shortlist of the top-performing students in some of the best schools in the country. And after our screening, we decided on two students, whose academic track records stood out for us and who, coincidentally, are women.

“We paid for the SAT registration and exam prep course of these two brilliant 16-year-olds to further their education abroad. The SAT is a standardised test used by many colleges and universities in the United States as part of their admissions process. And we’re proud to say that our candidates did outstandingly well in this test and other preparatory tests, applied to their schools of choice and are now waiting for a response.

“We firmly believe that education is a key factor in promoting gender equality. Studies have shown that educating girls and women can have a profound impact on their lives and the lives of those around them. It can lead to better health outcomes, increased economic opportunities, and improved social outcomes. Education is also a fundamental human right, and we believe that everyone should have access to it, regardless of their gender.

“We also recognize that there are many barriers that women and girls face regarding education, including lack of access, poverty, and discrimination. Hence, we are committed to doing our part to break down these barriers and to create a more level playing field for all.”

“As we continue to celebrate International Women’s Month, we encourage everyone to think about how they can support women and girls in their communities. Whether it’s through education, mentorship, or simply speaking out against discrimination and inequality, we can all make a difference. At Risevest, we are proud to be part of this important work, and we look forward to continuing to champion gender equity and inclusion in everything we do”.