IWD2023: WordenHCD recognizes 30 leading women in Human Resources

WordenHCD, a top 360 Human Capital solution company situated in Lagos, Nigeria releases a list of 30 phenomenal women, in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Founder and Chief Productivity Officer at Worden HCD, Toluwase Olaniyan said international Women’s Day is more than a day listed on the calendar, it presents an opportunity to celebrate the efforts and achievements made by women around the world who break barriers, demonstrate the courage to challenge the status quo, and pave the way forward for other women.

In line with the theme for the 2023 celebration of the International Women’s Day – DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality, the women listed this year are known for their innovative strides within their various industries.

“At WordenHCD, we are passionate about recognizing the impact women make within our organisation and in the larger society where we live, work, and serve,” said Olaniyan,

In creating this list, the company’s goal was to specially recognize the efforts these Women put into Talent Development in Nigeria and to applaud them for the remarkable contribution they have made within the society, to Human Capital Development in Nigeria at large.

The 30 Leading Women in HR list comprised of women from different industries – finance, oil and gas, professional services and FMCG amongst others.

Some of the women are Temi Dalley of Sterling Bank, Lola Esan of Ernst & Young, West Africa, Ifreke Brendan of CreditWave Finance Limited, Esther Akinnukawe of MTN Nigeria, Abike Wesey of Interswithc Group, Stella Nwihim of Titan Trust Bank, Jumoke Aleoke-Malachi of Wema Bank and many more amazing women.

“There is no better time to re-confirm our commitment to supporting an equal future for women in business than International Women’s Day.

“These women have continued to raise the bar and have fast become thought leaders in their respective industries and we are glad we get to celebrate them in this special month,” he added

WordenHCD is a top 360-degree Human Capital solutions company, providing HR and People support services to African Startups and SMEs.