IWD2023: EGO honours 50 women for talent development in Nigeria

Enterprise, Growth, and Opportunities (EGO) Foundation has honoured 50 women leading change in their current industries, in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day.

EGO, a development organization with the goal of being the voice for women and girls in underserved communities in Africa today released a list honoring 50 women leading change in the society.

Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan said that the International Women’s Day was a time to recognise great women and shine the light on their efforts towards leading positive change in their immediate environments.

He said, “In line with the theme for the 2023 celebration of the International Women’s Day – DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality, the women listed this year have taken countless steps towards levelling the playing field for women within their various industries.

“In creating this list, the foundation’s goal was to specially recognize the efforts these Women put into Talent Development in Nigeria and to applaud them for the remarkable contribution they have made to change within the society

“The 50 Women Leading Change in Africa list comprised of women from different industries – finance, oil and gas, infrastructure, government and healthcare amongst others.”

Some of the women are Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan of Access Corporation, Prof Sade Ogunsola of University of Lagos, Confidence Staveley of Cybersafe Foundation, Elizabeth Talatu of SID Initiative, Funke Treasure of Sanitary Pad Media Campaign and many more amazing women.

“There is no better time to re-confirm our commitment to supporting an equal future for women in Africa than International Women’s Day. These women have continued to raise the bar and have fast become change leaders in their respective industries and we are glad we get to celebrate them in this special month,” Toluwase said