IWD: Women urged to leverage on tech in enhancing financial equity

This year’s edition of International Women’s Day [IWD] has come and gone but not without lessons, particularly for the womenfolk.

Anchored on globalization with the theme: DigitALL, Innovation Technology For Gender Equality; the Siju Iluyomade led Handmaiden, a platform for Women In Leadership Series [WiLS], also organized an educative forum for the women commemorate this year’s edition with the theme: Leading Women, Leveraging Technology in Market Place, at the City of David Sanctuary in Lagos.

Various young speakers were at hand to give their thoughts on maximizing the influence of technology on the female gender without limitations.

Speaking at this year’s celebration, Iluyomade urged women to upscale and not downgrade, while embracing technology.

:We have to be loyal and take difficult decisions no matter how hard they may be. Gender equality is not only a right, it’s a fundamental human right”.

Further urging girls to embrace Science, Engineering and Mathematics, Iluyomade said it would form the basis of the technology knowledge. The convener of Arise Women further emphasized that young women are the present and future of new discoveries in technology.

Others who spoke at the event included Husseina Yesufu , the Head, Global Partnership at Flutterwave who also emphasized on young womenfolk to be technology driven and creative in their daily activities. Mrs Eyitope Kola-Oyeniyi on her part, said technology is the thing that can change the landscape and must be embraced by all women. “As a human leveraging on technology, you must adapt to whatever is provided to you and Artificial Intelligence cannot do that,” said Sarah Boulos, one of the discussants.

Jadesola Adedeji, Foluso Gbadamosi, Tomi Majekodunmi, Solape Akinpelu, Dr Joy Isa and Mrs Folake Sanusi were among distinguished women who joined the discussion.