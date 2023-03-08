IWD: Women ‘re great asset in nation building – Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has congratulated the women as they celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day as he promised to work with them if voted into office on Saturday.

Barr. Mutfwang whose running mate, Mrs. Josephine Piyo is a female reiterated he has demonstrated a commitment to give women the opportunity to actively contribute to governance and nation-building.

He spoke in Jos on Wednesday during a press conference where he dismissed the propaganda by his opponents which target his person and political party.

On the IWD, he stated, “Our women deserve to be empowered. Our women deserve to be encouraged because they also have been blessed with the skills and resources that will aid progress and development in our state. Just as we have demonstrated by picking a female deputy, we are the only party that did so.

“We want to assure the women that by the grace of God, not only will we carry them along, we will make sure that they are given the space to be able to express themselves and add value to our collective progress and development. Once again, Happy International Women’s Day.”

He dismissed the many propaganda on social media against his person and his Party and called on citizens to discard such as they are the figment of the imagination of the propagandists.

He said, “… In a season like this, Godless politicians and their agents will deploy lies, mudslinging, character assassination, misrepresentation, mischief, and other immoral strategies as tools for propaganda. We have chosen to be different and are determined to earn your trust by speaking the truth at all times. Our opponents know they cannot come near victory unless they take us out of the ballot.

“Since they have no project to the commission, they have commissioned their paid agents to spread falsehood. One of the lies deployed by our jittery and fading opponents is the fabricated existence of a Court judgment that they claim will deny the PDP ultimate victory after you have voted for us. Let me assure our good people that this alleged victory-snatching judgment only exists in the figment of their imaginations.

“We understand that even some senior lawyers have joined the shameful train of telling lies to spoil what they could not be part of. They were among us but left us and are out to destroy us because of their disappointment and bitterness. By God, they will not succeed in their mischief…”