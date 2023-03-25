IWD: PIND holds training on technology innovations in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in Niger Delta, PIND, has organised a capacity building training programe for women and people living with disabilities in Warri , Delta state to mark this year’s international women’s day with the theme , :” embracing equity through technology innovations.”

In his opening address, Dr Teslim Giwa of PIND, enjoined the participants to make good gains from knowledge garnered , noting that the topics were carefully chosen in line with the theme.

Fielding questions from newsmen later Dr Giwa and his colleague Yemi Omire said the training was focused on walking the participants through the path of profitability in the various trainings, adding that the participants were drawn from Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo states.

They said , : “March 8 is a day set aside globally for the celebration of women’s achievements. The UN theme for this year is ‘’Digital innovation and technology for gender equality”, while the Global theme is ”Embrace Equity”. This year, PIND is combining both themes to work with the sub-theme which is ” Embrace equity in technology and innovation.”

“The themes recognize and celebrate women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education. This year, PIND is taking a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education by increasing the awareness of women and girls in our projects while encouraging them to get involved in the technological space.

“We have various capacity building, practical and discussion sessions to equip participants with information that will help their advance in their businesses and life in general.”

The participants were taken through the following areas, : innovative practices in technical skill and digital marketing, best agricultural and poultry practices, cashless economy and biosand filter effectiveness and usage.