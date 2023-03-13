IWD: MAMA Centre decries under-representation of women in STEM education

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day, 2023 themed: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, the Mothers And Marginalised Advocacy Centre (MAMA Centre) has called for equal representation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM.

In a press statement to mark the Day, the Executive Director, of MAMA Centre, Chioma Kanu lamented the under-representation of Nigerian women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, careers, blaming it on gender stereotypes and bias and norms.

Kanu said the underrepresentation of women in science and engineering in Nigeria has contributed to the worsening of the shortage of skilled personnel in critical STEM fields.

“Recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics estimates that women make up 22 per cent of the total number of engineering and Technology University graduates on yearly basis, presenting Nigeria with a major development challenge as it is in dare need of more scientists and engineers to help solve problems and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“More importantly, effort at making productive use of the ongoing technology and internet globalisation has exposed women to recurring cyber-bullying. This has become a daily crime perpetrated through threat, harassment, humiliation, embarrassment or otherwise targeting by another person using the internet, interactive digital technologies or mobile phones.

“We on this note called for a constructive and comprehensive review of the Education Policy to absorb recent trends and development across Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, finance and entrepreneurship, as well as humanities, while making them inclusive and attractive for women and girls.

“Gender stereotypes and lack of role have continued to models militate against girls’ interest in STEM from an early age. This to a large extent is exacerbated by the existing socio-cultural resistance, deliberately-imposed barriers, and poor awareness at family and community levels which as well constitute major threats to girl child education, well-being and personal development.

“While the STEM field has become one of the most high-paying and impactful fields in our society, a recent study by the University of California shows that women only make up 25 per cent of STEM employees and 30 per cent of STEM graduates.

“We call on the incoming administration to encourage girl child enrolment in STEM through targeted policy that prevents socio-cultural and other barriers limiting their participation or future contribution to the nation’s development.”

She called for the adoption of inclusive teaching approaches and methodologies, an assertive educational curriculum that eliminates gender discrimination and stereotyping from early years, primary to secondary levels.

“We also call for immediate domestication and full implementation of the Child Rights Act at the sub-national level to secure the dignity, educational attainment, and development of girl child for productive and participatory socio-economic and political future.

“We demand strict compliance to enrolment policy at all levels to prevent reported cases of gender inequality in deliberately imposed cut-off marks that discourage female admission into schools.”