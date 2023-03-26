IWD: Empowering women starts with ensuring their safety – Onyedikachi Erete 

At the International Women’s Day celebration, the founder of a security app, Kasala, Onyedikachi Erete, made a case for women empowerment, commenting “Empowering women starts with ensuring their safety.

He noted that insecurity in Nigeria disproportionately impacts women, who face unique challenges that exacerbate their vulnerability. He opined that addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes of insecurity and investment in security infrastructure and training to protect women from violence and exploitation.

“On this International Women’s Day, let’s prioritize the security of women worldwide and work towards creating a world where every woman can live without fear. The day provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women and call for action to promote gender equality and women’s rights,” Erete stated.

“Kasala was created out of a need to provide and improve security measures within the country. The app has numerous features, which include audio and visual recording and community policing, where you can also send SOS alarms to other Kasala app users anywhere, anytime around you to come to your rescue who are not in your security network or family/friends list, tracking system, first responders feature and others,” he added.

According to him, the interface is simple and has fewer advertisements, so users won’t be sidetracked when utilizing the services.

Onyedikachi Erete further stated, “we created the app to help curb the insecurity challenges we face and for our loved ones. We are constantly looking to partner with private organizations and the government in any way possible. That is one of the missions of the Kasala app”.