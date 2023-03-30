IWD: Embrace ICT for greater successes, self development, Akeredolu’s wife tells women, girl-child

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In a bid to stand out and achieve greater successes and self development, the wife of the Ondo state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has urged women and the girl child across the country to embrace technology in their careers.

Mrs Akeredolu said this during grand finale of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) held at Akure, the state capital.

She encouraged women to leverage on the ICT innovation hub and information centres across the county for digital literacy training of as many women and girls as possible.



The wife of the governor said that the state has embraced equality in the area of innovation, technology and life enhancing skills for women and girl child.

She said many women and girls in the state now live independent lives with the help of the skills they had acquired

While stressing the need to involve children in digital skill literacy at early stage for a better future, Mrs Akeredolu,noted that the UN-Civil Society Women meeting tagged CSSW67 recently held in new york would improve learning of information technology in the State.

Speaking about her experience at the IWD’S event held at UNSCW67 New York, Mrs Akeredolu said that the connections and experience gained would help to attract more development to the State.

She stated that what stood out for her was presentations and dialogue from youths who represented different countries.

The First Lady who charged women to train the boy-child to be responsible noted that if boys are well train, they will grow up to be good men and the world will be vices free.

On her part, the State Women Affairs and Social Development commissioner,

who double as the Chairperson of 2023 IWD, Dr. Adebunmi Osadahun, commended the state government for its support for women in the state and described the event as memorable.

Osadahun explained that participating in UNCSW 67 in New York, USA, has helped to cover many miles with much smiles.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Digit All: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” , she said the theme was borne out of many gender challenging issues which were inclusion of women and girls in Information Communication Technology (ICT)

The commissioner said finding solutions to indigenous women and their territorial battles, enlarging women entrepreneurs and financing initiatives using WE-FI(Women Entrepreneurship Financing Initiatives) approach that targeted at e-commerce or digital marketing among others.

Osadahun, noted that the event was to wrap up IWD’s celebrations haven’t distributed Solayo kits across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

She appreciated the first lady for her support for women in the state and commended the first lady for her BEMORE programme which was acknowledged and celebrated at UNSCW 67 in New York.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr Tope Lebile, noted that Mrs Akeredolu has brought the state to limelight in the digital crusade through her BEMORE programme which he said was applauded in New York as the way to go.

He said the UNSCW67 in New York, has affirmed that the world is digitally connected and urged women to go with the trend.

According to him some of the issues discussed at the programme included fighting barriers against gender equality, fighting for widows’ rights, compelling men to write their wills among others.

Women from the 18 council areas of the state, attended the programme which was put together by the office of the Wife of Ondo state Governor, in conjunction with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.