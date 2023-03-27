IWD: CAPA Nigeria chart path to mental wellness

By Juliet Ebirim

As Nigerians commemorated the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAPA), under the leadership of Ruqayat Momoh, professionally known as Chef Giggles, hosted seven women to brunch and mental wellness therapy, in Lagos last Sunday.

Raising awareness on the need to prioritise mental health, as well as general wellbeing, Chef Giggles, noted that group therapies and similar social functions were vital for the development of chefs and the growth of the ecosystem.

“CAPA Nigeria decided to do something for women in the industry to relax and open up to other women in their circle. It is really hard for us to be in the same circle in any other capacity other than work. So this was put together to help them relax, network and unburden.”

“A lot of women in the industry are going through mental issues, but it is a conversation we are not ready to have. We don’t really think of going to seek therapy. However, today, they were super happy to find solutions to problems they spoke about.” she added.

As women continue to look for ways to eliminate gender disparity across the corporate and public sectors, and society in general, CAPA Nigeria is putting its best foot forward, to help Nigerian chefs discover recipes for mental wellbeing and all-round development.

“We got to open up on our deepest burdens and we were able to share some of the issues we are going through. It felt relaxing. Being among chefs most of the time is a kitchen affair; but being in a different environment felt really good. I’ve learned to be more positive. If your mental state is not in the right place, things could go wrong especially while you are cooking,” one of the beneficiaries, Daphne

Omonemu, Founder, Taeyez Kitchen, revealed.

Another beneficiary, Yejide Uthman-Monu, professionally known as Chef Cuddles, stated that the event helped her unburden a lot of issues affecting her personal life and work.

Her words: “I had a really amazing time. For the past couple of months I have been dealing with a lot of stress and personal issues. When this brunch came up it was really an opportunity for me to go out and meet with others. I really did not believe in therapy, but today the therapists helped me understand things I didn’t even have to speak about. I was in a really safe space. Mental wellness is something I am trying to discover, especially finding a balance between family and career. As a chef, you have a lot on your plate; you have customers, staff, recipes and all to deal with. It’s really all about balance.”

Founded in 2015 by Chef Tiyan Alile, CAPA Nigeria strengthens and promotes healthy association among players in the culinary and hospitality scene, while raising the standard, in tandem with global best practices.