IWD 2023: Women in Maritime canvass all-inclusiveness in digital space

By Chris Onuoha

In commemoration of the 2023 celebration of the United Nations International Day of Women (IWD) across the globe, organisations made up of Women in Maritime sector in Nigeria comprising, WISTA-NIGERIA, WIMA-NIGERIA and WIMOWCA-NIGERIA marked it with a bold statement, stressing the impact women has made in technology advancement at work while calling on stakeholders and government to recognise female gender in the advancement of digital space of the economy.

The event held last week at the Shipper’s Council building, Apapa, Lagos with a theme: “DIGITALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” the organisation advocated for a paradigm shift in the digital world to accommodate all.

In attendant at the event were prominent members of the associations that include Barrister Gloria Kanabe, WIMAFRICA Coordinator; Roller Macforg, President, WIMA-NIGERIA; Eunice Ezeoke, President, WISTA-NIGERIA; Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, President, Women in Maritime-West and Central Africa and Vivian Chimezie Azubuike, Director General, Nigerian Chamber of Shipping among others.

In her opening remark, Eunice Ezeoke said, “With the collaboration of women in maritime, making up three different associations, WISTA, WIMA and WIMOWCA, we have decided that instead of fragmenting our activities, we decided to collaborate in one major event today to celebrate women and girl child.

All of us know the importance that is attached to the girl child and women in general, to the extent that the International Maritime Organisation, (IMO) and United Nations selected once a year to celebrate women, to break up their challenges, plight and celebrate their specialties and also the opportunities that are available to them. It is also to nurture them to contribute to the growth of the society at large.

Stressing further, she said, “There’s no aspect of life activities and sectors that you would not find women doing great. In Nigeria, we have women that are doing all things that men do, from the smallest to the biggest. But we are still challenged by some cultural and social norms. These are some of the practices that we want to stop because the world is moving forward. Inclusiveness is the key word in digital technologies as women are massively involved. Some of the issues that are drawing us back are in the area of cultural practices, such as the girl-child marriage and other hindrances that interrupt education and moving forward. We are strongly canvassing that women should be properly represented in all sectors of the economy. Therefore, I call on women not to relax and be comfortable with mediocre roles but to stand up and measure up with other gender in the society. Let’s drive it home today,” Ezeoke added.

Vivian Azubuike, DG, Shipper’s council in her speech, noted the need for women to embrace the technology age with speed, as it will not only aid in the digital mainstream but also in the human resources sector in companies. “Technology innovation is the new gold, and data is the new oil. We should embrace technology for those of us that are working in the offices. We need to keep ourselves abreast with these developments for technological advancement,” she said.

Barrister Gloria Kanabe also noted that it was an exciting moment for the women in maritime business to come together for a collaborative advocacy. She mentioned how women in Togo were working as one big family to move things as it concerns women, during her trip to the country. “I want to implore all the women leaders among us to put it down today, as a history that we have laid a foundation for the younger women after us, to build on as a legacy,” Kanabe remarked.

A paper presentation on the theme; “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” was delivered by Peace Moulder, a Marine Engine Cadet. Her lecture series elaborated the important roles women play in the digital space especially in the marine sector. With thorough research work, she was able to draw home some points, areas Innovative technology has helped to shape and change the narrative in the maritime workspace and other corporate sectors.

Some of the key points she raised were on the application of Artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology to enhance productivity in the workspace, innovative technology in ship design, waste management and fuel and emission control in the shipbuilding industry. Others are block-chain technology, logistics control and ocean research and management among others. The lecture series was also used as a call to action for various stakeholders in the industry to embrace equity in training of female gender in every aspect of job space to balance efficiency and productivity.