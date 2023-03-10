IWD 2023: Voice of Women Foundation lauds Women efforts in digital space

By Godwin Oritse

The Voice of Women Foundation for Peace and Unity joined the world to celebrate the United Nations International Women’s Day, IWD, and commended women who have contributed to technological advancement in the digital space.



In a statement, Mrs. Chizoba Anyika, the Founder of Voice of Women for Peace and Unity, said in a celebratory video commemorating of the 2023 IWD.



Anyika, who is also a Deputy Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA,, also said that the 2023 IWD theme tagged: “Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” #EmbraceEquity emphasized the importance of technology in bringing gender issues to light and celebrates women who are contributing immensely to the digital space.



She described the theme as apt and called for equity in the digital world and across all facets of life, encouraging more women to take bold steps to improve their various fields of endeavour.



The Voice of Women Foundation for Peace and Unity is a registered NGO under the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria. It is a group for African women who are underprivileged worldwide, addressing women suppressed under the yoke of religion, culture and tradition and as such are viewed as inferior to their male counterparts.



According to her, the Foundation seeks to erase such notion and help women in Nigeria gain their identity and rightful place in their homes, families, communities, the society and the nation at large.



According to the group, there is a need to have a reset of womanhood that should start from the cradle with the girl child at homes, to the schools where values are being instilled before they grow into adults.

She said: “The Voice of Women Foundation has identified Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions to drive the identity campaign for the liberation of the girl child who grow up to become women.’