IWD 2023: EGMA empowers grassroots women with cash

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of its plan to commemorate International women’s Day, Ejigbo Grinding Machine Association, EGMA, Ejigbo, a non-profit community-based organization in Lagos recently empowered five women with N250,000.

The women including Ajibade Memunat, Tijani Deborah, Ajadi Afusa, Kehinde Salomi, Okunlola Alimat, benefitted from the empowerment programme organized to alleviate the poverty of indigents in the community.

The organization is envisioned to help women and girls between the age of 15 years to 65 years with economic empowerment and building their capacity so they can provide for themselves.

Speaking on the empowerment programme, the President, Mrs. Oyewole Adejoke, said, it was a good step in the right direction to have partnered with organizations including Women Voice Leadership, Global Affairs Canada, Action-Aid in partnership with women’s right and health project (WRAHP).

According to her, the organization consists of women who use a grinding machine as a source of living thereby grinding different types of food items including pepper, maize, beans among others. Most of these women are breadwinners with children suffering and need help. They need extra sources of income to be financially independent and train their children.

Ejigbo Grinding Machine Association is a women-led non-profit community-based organization, which consists of mainly women who grind different food items like pepper, melon, maize, and beans among others.

Adding that, the organization is financially independent to address issues with stigmatization and sexual based violence.

“We have done awareness and also that is why the organization has empowered women in the organization with grinding machines, community members also benefited from micro credit support and training on turban making, Auto Gele, Turban with fascinator for girls that are out of school and unemployed youth within the community so they will not be a victim.

She however said, they also get support from their husbands to be able to carry out their operations within the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Abosede Gbadegbesin, I love turban training and it has really impacted me a great deal.

The money given to me through the empowerment was used to buy some of the materials I needed for my turban fascinator.

Mrs Funmilayo Adu, another recipient of the empowerment programme expressed satisfaction in the operation of the Association.

“Since, I joined the Association, I have benefited so much and the money I got from the empowerment has boosted my business.

“I have also invited so many women to join the group and today those who joined did not regret”, she said.