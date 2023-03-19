IWD 2023: CSJ calls for use of technology to promote women’s participation in elections

By Victoria Ojeme

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Nigeria has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy effective technologies in elections to promote increased women’s participation

In statement signed by the Lead Director of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere and the organisation’s Gender and Inclusivity Officer, Weng Dung, CSJ said that applying technology for free, credible and transparent elections can promote increased women’s participation in the political space and greater number of women holding elective offices.

“In this regard, CSJ calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the deployment of its technological innovations to guarantee transparent elections devoid of manipulation,” the organisation said.

“As we celebrate the International Women’s Day 2023 with the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) recalls the commitments made by the Nigerian Government in a multiplicity of national and international standards, to provide equality before the law and equal protection of the law in all fields of human endeavour.

“CSJ also recalls the fundamental obligation of governments in accordance with the standard setting Universal Declaration of Human Rights [article 27(1)] to guarantee access to all, on a basis of equality, to share in scientific advancement and its benefits; and to enjoy the benefits of scientific progress and its applications [article 15 (1) (b) of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights]. This year’s celebration highlights the role of innovation and technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the developmental, economic, political and social needs of women and girls and indeed all members of the human family.

“In Nigeria, the increasing number of internet and telecommunications applications in mobile phones including its voice, data and digital applications can be deployed for gender responsive improvements in economic empowerment and job creation, the highest attainable state of physical and mental health, the rights to education and food, eradication of gender-based violence in the online and physical space, climate change adaptation and mitigation, etc.

“Guaranteeing innovation and technology for gender equality requires a whole of government, whole of society, all stakeholders on board approach. This calls inter alia for responsible government agencies to take concrete and targeted steps to ensure that innovation and technology works for all including women and girls. In this direction, CSJ acknowledges the digital footsteps of women and girls and their contributions to the evolving dynamics of a changing world facilitated by innovation and technology. Our digital future must be gender responsive, inclusive and open to all to realise their full potential,” CSJ added.