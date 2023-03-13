IWD 2023: Believe, Tunecore partner Luminate for third annual gender equality study

By Benjamin Njoku

In celebrating the 2023 edition of International Women’s Day, digital music company, Believe, and streaming platform, TuneCore, have unveiled the third instalment of their annual ‘Be The Change: Gender Equality Study.’

Presented in conjunction with Luminate, an entertainment data and insights company, this year’s study shed light on issues surrounding gender discrimination, bias and inequality within the music industry across all job functions, from artists and producers to managers and executives.

With over 1,500 stakeholders of the music industry from 109 different countries surveyed, the study presents and quantifies myriad issues facing industry professionals and artists around the world, covering gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.

It also highlights the need for changes in hiring practices across all areas of music, the continued education of employees on how to confront such issues, and the demand for diversification of artist line-ups at live events.

The study further provides actionable solutions to drive change and progress across the industry, providing insights into the 1.5K+ respondents’ experiences and perceptions.

Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe said that the development of a more diverse and equitable music industry is one of the core goals of Believe’s Shaping Music for Good strategy.

“We have consistently worked to support gender equality and will ensure that the insights provided by this year’s Be The Change study will encourage even more of our industry peers to join us in shaping a more respectful, diverse, and transparent music industry for all,” he said.

Speaking on the continued growth and impact of the study, TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson said; “The good news is that ‘Be The Change’ is now in its third year and we’ve seen the study’s impact. It’s been quoted by the United Nations and widely discussed in creator and executive circles across the industry. But here’s the bad news – we need more change. We, as individuals and as an industry must heed the calls to action and do just that – take action. Small changes add up and if we each do something different each day, week, month, or year, we will see a sea change in the industry. So let’s go!”

Also speaking, Helena Kosinski, Vice President, Global at Luminate noted that as the music business becomes more globally connected, the issues that we face as an industry grow collectively.

“Teaming up with Believe and TuneCore for this study presented us with an important opportunity to research behaviours and attitudes of those who work within music. Our goal is that our findings will help create a dialogue of needed change that will positively impact the lives of women, trans, and non-binary music professionals all over the world,” she noted.

The study shows that 34% of female participants working in the music industry reported being sexually harassed or abused at work. That number is increased to 42% and 43% for trans and nonbinary individuals, respectively.

Also, 53% of the music industry professionals and creators who responded agree that men are paid more than others in the industry while 66% of the music industry professionals and creators who responded based on the total pool of respondents who are associated with the music business want to see more women and gender expansive individuals in positions of power within the industry.

The new report features a powerful foreword by Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter JoJo. The study also includes comments and insights by Lzzy Hale of the charting rock act Halestorm, as well as artist and activist Jessica Betts.