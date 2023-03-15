I’ve not threatened anybody over Assembly poll — Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has denied allegation that he is threatening the people of the state, including traditional rulers and presidents’ general of communities, of blacklisting them if they failed to deliver their areas for All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the state.

Speaking through his press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, the governor said such allegation was totally untrue.

He said: “That is propaganda, which opposition are using to blackmail the governor because they do not stand a chance on Saturday.

“The governor held an open meeting with members of his party and charged all to ensure APGA victory on Saturday. What is the secret about that?

“There is nothing like threat as what the governor said was in the open. So there is no way they can twist the words of the governor by saying what he never said.”

According to him, the governor’s achievements in office in less than one year as governor of the state were enough to give victory to APGA candidates.

He accused leaders of the opposition in the state of feeling uncomfortable because they know that Anambra remained APGA land and that they had slim chances of winning any seat in Saturday’s election.

He added that apart from the fact that APGA is the ruling party in the state, it would be unfair for any Anambra indigene to see all the good works of the governor and still not vote for APGA in the election.

“The governor will be one year in office on Friday, but you will think he has been here for four years already. Within this one year, he has employed 5,000 teachers for our schools, that is something that has never happened anywhere before.

“When he came to office, there were no doctors in most of the hospitals across the state, but the governor has employed many doctors, nurses and other caregivers, in addition to road projects being flagged off in all parts of the state.

“We are confident that on Saturday, we will win majority seats in the state assembly. No Anambra indigene who wishes the state well will allow another party to dominate the House of Assembly. That will create distractions in the developmental strides the goveror has embarked upon,” Aburime said.