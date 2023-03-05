I’ve not defected  to  APC – Senator Manager 

James Manager

By Dapo Akinrefoin

The lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager, yesterday, rebuffed rumours of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives, APC saying that he cannot easily abandon the house he helped to build.

Senator Manager, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Mr Elliot Otobo Ugbome, described the rife rumours of his defection as mere mischief which should be thrown into the dustbin.

The statement reads: “This is to officially inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in this rumour going round town of Senator James Manager leaving the People Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This is the handiwork of mischief makers and it should be thrown into the waste bin.

“Senator James Manager as the pioneer State Chairman of PDP in Delta State and cannot and will never destroy the house that he laboured so hard to build no matter the level of provocation.

“He is the father of the party in the state and he has consistently played that role as exemplified in the last Presidential and National Assembly’s election where he delivered his unit, ward and the entire Local Government Area to the Party.

“He was one of the few leaders that delivered, and that is an indication that he is a serious minded and committed party man.

“I, thus, passionately appeal to his numerous supporters and loyalists not to be swayed by this false alarm. It’s all propaganda.

“We should all be mindful of the fact that rumour mongering mill is well activated now to spread unfounded rumours as an instrument to confuse the electorate ahead of the forthcoming elections.”