•Promises to partner with Tinubu, thanks constituents for unalloyed support

By Henry Umoru

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, said yesterday he has formally resigned from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement yesterday, the former governor of Enugu State, who represents Enugu East senatorial district, said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and then decided to quit the PDP on account of what he described as irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support he received from them over the years.

Nnamani is resgning from PDP barely twenty- four hours after he was defeated during the Saturday election by Kelvin Chukwu of Labour Party, LP.

The former governor,who reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promised to continue to partner with him, just as expressed optimism that a Tinubu administration would promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

The statement read: “Former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.”

Senator Nnamani said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

“He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

“Senator Nnamani thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

“The former governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

“Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration will promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.”