It’s vital you check your mental health, NGO urges Nigerians

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – YAHA, a global initiative for sustainable development under the European Union, EU, has urged Nigerians to embrace periodic mental health checkups to help them discover the right help required at the right time when issues are detected.

At the launch of a mental health awareness road walk in Okirika Local Government Area, Rivers state under the European Union Act project, the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) also charged Nigerians to shun stigmatization of mental health patients.

YAHA Executive Director, Mr. Harrison Tubomini, highlighted that, “Mental health can come in any form and can lead to depression, suicide and self-harm. It is important Nigerians embrace mental checkup and engage in therapy. We also need to shun stigmatization of mental health patients.”

Programmes Coordinator for the NGO, Mrs. Samantha Wilson who spoke on women’s mental health, especially during post-natal, admonished them to have role models and look towards a better life no matter the challenges they face just like their role models.

The body’s Finance Officer, Mr. Afelaa Amoni, said, “The first step to recovery from mental disorder is acceptance. People need to acknowledge the state of their mental health so as to enable them discover the right help they require.”

YAHA global Initiative under the European Act advocates mental health awareness in Nigeria, promoting the culture of regular mental health checkup and solutions for recovery among those affected.