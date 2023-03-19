It’s a sham, PDP nat’l Secretary, Anyanwu, rejects Imo Election Results, sets up legal team

…Tells PDP Candidates to submit required documents for legal battle within 72 hours

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has kicked against the results of the just-concluded Imo State House of Assembly elections which took place on Saturday.

Speaking to Journalists in Abuja on Monday, Anyanwu rejected the results in totality.

“Imo is not a Banana Republic where the rights of Imo People will be thrown to the gutters and their votes will not count. We will not allow this impunity and rascality to stand.

“The exercise was marred with violence and complete voter disenfranchisement,” he said.

Speaking further, he disclosed that he has consulted with several senior lawyers over the ‘infractions that occurred in Imo in the name of elections’ and has vowed to explore all legal means available to the National Secretariat to recover the stolen mandate of his Party.

“This matter will be taken to court and a strong legal team is being constituted to remedy this daylight robbery.

“All PDP candidates in Imo are hereby directed to submit all requisite documents/Petitions to FID ASIKA ILOBI and Co. Chambers in Owerri within 72 hours,” he added.

Briefing journalists separately, the PDP candidates in Nwangele and Aboh Mbaise state constituencies, Solomon Ucheka and Princewill Amuchie, alleged that the All Progressives Congress candidates suppressed and intimidated the voters.

Ucheka said that in Nwangele Local Government Area, the APC candidate, Amara Iwuanyanwu, compromised the process.

The PDP candidate said that he won the lawful votes cast but the APC candidate in company of security agents allegedly snatched ballot boxes and rewrote results.