It’s a pity this happened – Lagos BRT driver in train crash begs for forgiveness

Oluwaseun Osinbajo, the driver of the Lagos State Government staff bus that was involved in the incident that led to a train colliding with the bus at the PWD/ Shogunle railway line, on the Agege motor road in Lagos, on Thursday, has asked families of victims for forgiveness.

The driver, however, blamed the incident on a mechanical fault in the bus.

Recall that the driver who works with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport was transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) on Friday.

The passenger train and the BRT bus conveying workers to their workplaces in Lagos collided, on Thursday morning.

44-year-old driver, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, was said to have his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Flag Officers at the rail line.

He was said to be overheard narrating to some of his relatives who were waiting for him there.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault,” he told our correspondent.

“It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God.”