ISWAP kills over 200 Boko Haram terrorists, women, children in Borno

ISWAP members

By Kingsley Omonobi

No fewer than 200 Boko Haram fighters, women and children have been reportedly killed by the Islamic State of the West Africa Province, ISWAP, in a deadly rival clash in Gudumbali, Borno State.

Sources said the ISWAP insurgents targeted hundreds of the Boko Haram terrorists and their families at Choliye village while fleeing ISWAP attacks.

Counter Insurgency Expert and Security in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama disclosed that the terrorists fled their enclaves between February 26 and 27 amidst deadly attacks targeting their enclaves in Gaizuwa, otherwise known as Mantari, Gabchari, Kashimiri, and Maimusari in Bama Local Government, noting that the sustained attacks had led to the dislodgement of hundreds of the fighters.

The sources said the Boko Haram terrorists, who had scampered to safety, ran towards the Mandara Mountains in the Gwoza axis to seek refuge.

In contrast, others fled towards Konduga, Mafa and Dikwa, Gajiram, and the Lake Chad shores.

Some of the surviving Boko Haram leaders who fled the attack due to the ISWAP’s superior fighting capacity include Abbah Tukur, the Khaid of Mantari and Maimusari; Abu Isa, Khaid of Ngauri; Alhaji Ali Hajja Fusami, the newly appointed Khaid of Garin Abu Ikliima and Abu Ali.

ISWAP, according to multiple sources, immediately mobilised more fighters to go after the fleeing Boko Haram, who were later intercepted at Choliye village, where they opened fire and killed 200 of them without sparing their families, most of them women and children.

The sources said the onslaught against Boko Haram continued in the Asinari, Ashanari, and Masarmari areas in Konduga, where scores of the fighters were killed in the attacks coordinated on March 1 by one Ba’ana Chingori of the ISWAP.

“In Yale, a village in Konduga LGA, ISWAP Commander Modu Bashir Okocha led another team of ISWAP to attack another Boko Haram position and, as a result, killed 15 of them, seizing their weapons and motorcycles,” one of the sources said.

“The fierce onslaught had forced hundreds of the Boko Haram fighters and their families to surrender to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Mafa, Konduga, and other parts of the Theatre while some of them managed to flee through Mafa to Dikwa, Abadam, as well as the Niger Republic in the Lake Chad region.

“Some of the fighters escaped to the camp of Bakura Wulgo, aka Abou Oumaymah, in the axis of Marte and Krenowa while others ran to the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza to seek refuge and protection from Ali Ngulde.”