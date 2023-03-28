ISWAP commander executes deputy over military attack on hideout

ISWAP members

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A commander of the Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, Abu Muhammed, has executed his deputy, Abu Darda, for enabling military operation into their camp in Mukdolo and Bone villages, which led to the killing of 41 fighters, including Abu-Zahra Munzir.

This came as troops of the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai repelled an ISWAP attack on a military formation in the volatile northeast of Kunnari near Burutai town in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buratai town is the home base of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd).

In the repelled attack, about 10 terrorists were eliminated, sources said.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the town at 3 a.m., yesterday and attempted an attack on the military base.

It was gathered that Abu Darda was eliminated by the angry commander in the presence of other fighters in Kajeri Dogumba village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Intelligence sources also told Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region that “Abu Muhammed accused Abu Darda of leading the failed attacks of March 19 in Mafa, which resulted in the killing of scores of the terrorists and capturing of two of their guntrucks.

The commander said they had only three trucks but Darda’s failure led to their capture by the military, noting that he couldn’t watch his back as the military traced his footsteps to attack them in their camp while they were sleeping.

The commander, it was further learned, said he was particularly pained because the military killed scores of his fighters, burnt his foodstuff and some newly acquired furniture meant for his wedding, which was around the corner.

The commander, who is currently converging his fighters at Kajeri Dogumba, Bula Yagana Aliye in Mafa, vowed to revenge the killing of his fighters.

