ISWAP Commander, Abu Muhammed, executes deputy over military attack on hideout

… As troops kill 10 terrorists who invaded Kunnari village near Buratai town of Ex-COAS

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A Commander of the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP), Abu Muhammed, has executed his immediate deputy, Abu Darda, for enabling military operation into their camp in Mukdolo and Bone villages which led to the killing of 41 fighters including Abu-Zahra Munzir.

This is even as Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled an ISWAP attack on a military formation in the volatile northeast of Kunnari near Burutai town in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.

Buratai town is the home base of the former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

In the repelled attack, about 10 terrorists were eliminated. Sources have said.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the town at about 3 am, Monday, March 27, 2023, and attempted an attack on the military base.

It was gathered that Abu Darda was eliminated by the angry Commander in the presence of other fighters in Kajeri Dogumba village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Intelligence sources also told Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region that “Abu Muhammed accused Abu Darda of leading the failed attacks of March 19th, in Mafa which resulted in the killing of scores of the terrorists and capturing of two of their gun trucks.

The Commander said they had only three trucks but Darda’s failure led to their capture by the military, noting that he couldn’t watch his back as the military traced his footsteps to attack them in their camp while they were sleeping.

The Commander further said he was particularly pained because the military killed scores of his fighters and burnt his foodstuff and some newly acquired furniture meant for his wedding which was by the corner.

The Commander who is currently converging his fighters at Kajeri Dogumba, Bula Yagana Aliye in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, vowed to revenge the killing of his fighters.

Recall that Troops of the Nigerian Army under the auspices of Operation Hadin Kai, stormed the hideout of the ISWAP terrorist group in Dikwa Local Govt of Borno State, killing 41 of the terrorists including a Commander, Abu Zahra.

An Intelligence source told Zagazola Makama, that the ISWAP came in trucks and motorcycles, shooting sporadically but a swift response from the troops put them in disarray.

He said the troops later overwhelmed the terrorists in a gunbattle and eliminated eight of them while others fled the scene.

“The gallant troops further chased the terrorists in their escape route and intercepted two other terrorists who were trying to fix their motorcycle after it broke down and gun them down. One soldier was however injured in the course of operation.” Said a reliable Source.