Islamic society charges Tinubu to tackle hunger, poverty, inflation

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society on Sunday in Abuja urged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to prioritise the war against hunger, poverty and inflation as soon as he gets to the seat.

National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, made the call at the 20th National Unity Ramadan Lecture organised by the society.

It had: “Ramadan Lessons: Inspiration for reform’’ as its theme.

Adeyemi emphasised the need for the president-elect to hit the ground running from the day he is sworn in.

“It is clearly seen by the blind and so audible by the deaf that there is poverty in the land; people are hungry and angry, inflation is so high and recently we started using naira to buy naira.

“He needs to work hard to reverse these unholy trends. Tinubu’s victory didn’t come to us as a surprise; he is known to be a talent hunter, a cerebral and compassionate leader.

“His tenacity and focus is enviable; his victory is testament of his years of investment in people and relationships,’’ the cleric said.

Adeyemi assured that Al-Habibiyyah, as an Islamic organisation would give all the necessary support to the incoming government as instructed in the Glorious Qur’an.

“Qur’an Chapter four, Verse 59 dictates that `believers! Obey Allah and obey the Messenger, and those from among you who are invested with authority,’ ‘’ Adeyemi noted.

He said the society fed at least 2,000 people at the end of every fasting day during Ramadan as part of efforts to ease difficulties among the less privileged.

“It is not a mistake that I use the word people and not fasting Muslims because over the years, not only Muslims had been benefitting from the programme.

“Non-Muslims are received with open hands and without discrimination at the feeding sessions conducted by the society’s Food Bank.

“Over the years, the first day of Ramadan usually recorded a relatively low turnout of people coming to break their fasts at the Food Bank, but the turnout peaks by the fourth or fifth day of Ramadan.