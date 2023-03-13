Isiaka rallies support for Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and House of Representatives-elect for Yewa North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has appealed to the people of Ogun State to support the re-election bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun Isiaka also solicited support for the second term ambition of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The House of Representatives member-elect, who made the call in a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital disclosed that his political structure in Ogun State, ‘The Believe Movement’ (TBM) will work actively and selflessly to ensure that Governor Abiodun is re-elected for the continuation of the laudable projects and policies he started in the gateway state.

He noted that Governor Abiodun would espouse more development projects, if returned to office in the Saturday’s election.

“For the investment banker turned politician, Sanwo-Olu’s developmental strides in Lagos in the last four years, should earn him a second term in office, commending the governor for his quality leadership, administrative acumen, passion and commitment to the continued economic growth of the state”.

Isiaka stressed that supporting Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office would further the lofty policies of his administration and keep Lagos on the path of growth and sustainable development.

He said: “I am wholeheartedly endorsing the bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office as Governor of Lagos. I can attest that Governor Sanwo-Olu stands out for his selfless stewardship, exemplary leadership, forthrightness and commitment to good governance.”

“Sanwo-Olu has raised the bar of governance, fostered unity and rekindled hope for the possibility of a better future in Lagos through his people-centred government.

“He has done enough in the last four years to engender socio-economic development in Lagos and his infrastructure projects have helped Lagos maintain her status as the centre of excellence.”

“We are not saying that his administration has been perfect, but he has done creditably well and is truly deserving of a second term in office.”

“As they say, one good turn deserves another. I urge voters in Lagos to support the governor to complete the good work he has started in his second term,” he submitted.