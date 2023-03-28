Ishaq Kayiizi: Fitness Coach with a difference

High flying fitness and weight loss expert, Ishaq Kayiizi has continued to excel in his career path.

The Uganda born fitness coach has quite an interesting success story despite his humble beginnings.

Speaking on how he pulled through some of the major challenges encountered enroute to his fulfilling his dreams, Ishaq Kayiizi said: “Growing up in Africa, I had limited resources for basic needs in life. I worked hard to gained organisational skills and respect for everything and everyone in life.”

Inspired by his own transformation from being overweight which he decided as one of the worst times in his life, Ishaq started his fitness career journey from scratch with no funds to rely on. His biggest challenge was putting himself out in the market and to be recognised for a passion that turned into a career.

“I was inspired by my own transformation. When I was overweight, it was one of the worst times of my life. I finally made up my mind and hit the gym. I researched on how to physically and mentally transform myself and the methods I used for myself, I infused them on my clients and it really worked. People tend to judge the quality of a session before getting the chance to try it, my personal journey and transformation was one of the success story in the fitness trainer career,” he said.

Speaking further about his area of specialization, the elite personal trainer said he is more into weight loss, body building, boxing functional, training body toning and sports training.

Kayiizi’s career is on a success mode after he moved to Dubai for greener pastures. He also credit his success to the fact that his training techniques are 100% guarrenteed with a lot of success stories and has almost a decade of experience in this field.

Presently, Ishaq Kayiizi has a long list of celebrities he has worked with. In his portfolio, he has worked with football players such as Jurrein Timber, Netherlands World Cup Defender; Asedi (Anaas Salah Eddine) player of FC Twente; Fulham Player, Issa Diop; social media influiencer, Cashpapi, to name a few.

To Ishaq Kayiizi, success means being in a position to influence someone’s life in a positive way.

To buttress this the well-built good-looking dude is taking his love for helping others to a greater level. He disclosed that he is currently developing an application to help people with 24/7 assistance of his workout ideas and execution of fitness. Some of the details which he says are already on his social media ‘Ishaq_pt (ishaq kayiizi’.

He was nominated as life coach of the year 2022 and also a winner in the club fit games.

Born and bred in Uganda but working hard in Dubai for his dreams, Ishaq Kayiizi is a graduate from Kyambogo University where he studied Development studies and majored in Psychology.

Ishaq Kayiizi also has a level three in personal training by impact, level 4 in strength and conditioning and box certification by EE.