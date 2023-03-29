Irene Odaro: Family marks 2nd memorial with special message of love

In remembrance of her outstanding achievements and life of impact, the family of Princess Irene Ododo Odaro marked the 2nd anniversary of her passing with a memorial.

Princess Irene Ododo Odaro who was born 15 March 1951 passed on 30 March 2021 afternoon a brief illness.

A statement signed by Esohe Denise Odaro on behalf of the Irene Dodo Foundation described her as a beacon who will always be present in their hearts.

It reads: “With thanks to God for her wonderful life, we honor our lovely mother and grandmother today and always.

Her smile, humor, and tender touch may be gone but she left behind memories that will never wither.

“We miss her warmth and her presence so ardently. She will always be present in our hearts. A beacon illuminating the path of our lives.

“Even though our hearts may ache and tears may still fall. Her spirit endures and will never falter.

“Mum had a great heart and was constantly ready to lend a hand to those in need. She devoted her time, resources, and effort to supporting causes and groups that were vital to the advancement of women, children, and the arts. She served as an example for others.

“It was in that vein that in 2022 the Irene Ododo Foundation was established in her honor, to preserve her legacy and the societal impact she pursued throughout her life.

“Our mother, our friend, may you rest in peace. You have our undying love”