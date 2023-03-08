IPOB vows to resist enthronement of Fulani emirs in South-East 

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said it will fight against any plot to enthrone Fulani emirates in the South-East region of Nigeria.

IPOB, further, said that any politician or political party that is nursing the agenda should discard it because it will not see the light of day.

The group made this known in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

It partly read, “We Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu warn against any plan to enthrone Fulani Emirates in the South-East especially in Imo and Abia States.

“Any Igbo politician and party that has reached any agreement to enthrone Fulani Emirates in any Christian community in Biafraland will be resisted with everything we have.”

It also lauded the move by the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu who halted the development.

“We commend the proactive approach used by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to stop the move by Fulani stooges to introduce Fulani Emirate in Abia State.

“If that agenda has not been nipped in the bud, the caliphate in collusion with some useless idiots in the East would have established a Fulani Emirate in Aba, Abia State.”

It also said, “The people of Imo State must be very vigilant and know that Governor Hope Uzodinma has not given up on this plan to create a Fulani Emirate in Imo State.

“We are calling on Igbo to reject and avoid any politician in any form of alliance with Fulani cabals. Those men should not be allowed into any state government’s house in Biafraland.

“These desperate politicians are part of those sponsoring insecurity in the Eastern region. We shall continue to expose them and shall never allow them to succeed.”