IPOB vows to resist emirate system in S’East, hail Ikpeazu for proactiveness

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has vowed to resist any move to install an Emire in any part of South East.

This is as Igbo Veterans in Diaspora, have issued a stern warning to Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, against meddling in the forthcoming March 11 governorship and the house of assembly elections in the zone.

The warning according to the group, “is the sequel to an intelligence report that some anti -Igbo chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and their collaborators in other parties, were in a secret deal with some Northern cabal to deliver more South East states to the APC.”

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, warned anyone planning to introduce the Emirate system in any part of the South East to perish such thought.

“Any Igbo politician and party that has reached any agreement to enthrone Fulani Emirate in any Christian community in Biafra land will be resisted with everything we have”, IPOB warned.

The pro-Biafra movement hailed Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State for also scuttling the move by some mischievous elements to install Emir of Fulani in Aba.

“We commended the proactive approach used by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to stop the nonsensical move by Fulani stooges to introduce Fulani Emirate in Abia State.

” If that agenda has not been nipped in the bud, the caliphate in collusion with some useless idiots in the East would have established a Fulani Emirate in Aba, Abia State.”

IPOB put the people of Imo State on red alert over an alleged plot to set up an emirate in the state.

The pro-Biafra body sternly warned politicians in the South East not to jeopardize the lives of their people because of pecuniary gains.

“Any governorship candidate who that has the intention and romancing with Abuja to bringing in Fulani Emirate in our region should not be allowed to win this election on Saturday 11th March. We know them and they know that we know them.

“We want those jobless politicians who are romancing with the terrorists for politics to check the security situation of non-Fulani communities in the North where Emirates were enthroned.

“Those communities with Fulani Emirates are being killed off, forced to abandon their ancestral lands, and their towns and villages are being renamed by the invaders.

“The land of Biafra is a sacred land and a peaceful one and cannot accommodate murderous groups like the herdsmen and Boko Haram.

“It’s an ancestral home for Biafrans, which cannot be shared with invaders whose agenda is to terrorise, kill, and occupy.

“Let the Eastern politicians understand that IPOB and other conscious Igbos can never allow any enthronement of Emirate in any community in Biafra land. We cannot co-exist with those who have conquest ideology agenda in the same region.

“Any person or party that has gone into alliance with cabals to take over power in the East, massacre Igbo Biafrans and in the end, compensate them with Emirates will be disappointed.

“These desperate politicians are part of those sponsoring insecurity in the Eastern region. We shall continue to expose them and shall never allow them to succeed.”

Similarly, Igbo veterans in diaspora in a statement, Wednesday, warned Uzodinma to shelve his planned visit to Abia State on Thursday, claiming that the real motive is suspicious.

” Is he coming to extend the Imo unrest to Abia State”, the group queried.

” We don’t need Hope Uzodinma to infest Abia State with the festering insecurity in Abia or any other state in South East.

Nobody will use Ndigbo to negotiate for political patronage.”

The statement jointly signed by Uchechukwu Egeonu and Udoeze Emuche claimed that the recent attempt to install an Emire in Aba was to test the waters on a possible Islamisation of the South East.

Igbo veterans who noted with regret that the states in South East under the control of APC are being ravaged by insecurity vowed never to allow another Igbo state to be taken by the APC.

They vowed not to allow anybody to enslave or mortgage any part of Igbo land because of selfish political interests.

The statement enjoined South Easterners to stoutly resist any attempt to Islamic the zone.